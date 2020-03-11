Namibia: University Students Susceptible to Unhealthy Eating Habits

FOR many university students, munching on fried chips and sipping coffee while studying can help boost energy levels and keep them awake.

However, a Windhoek-based dietician has warned that this cycle of unhealthy eating during studies can affect their health long-term.

Penelao Shinyala, an engineering student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, admits that it is a struggle to eat well, considering the amount of assignments they have to cope with. Shinyala said she normally grabs a quick bite at the kiosk on campus.

"Students are usually drowning in school work and do not have time to go to town to buy healthy food, which is why they opt for kiosk food. The kiosk should perhaps incorporate healthier options for that reason," Shinyala said.

Another student at the university, Armstrong Thomas said there is a large group of students who would like to have a healthier food variety, as all the heavy, greasy food is not good for them.

"To start off, the kiosk can use better quality sausages in their hot dogs and they can also incorporate lighter foods like fruit, vegetables and salads," said Thomas.

First-year student Mel Ngairo, said he had opted to bring food from home as he feels there are not many options available on-campus. Ngairo said bringing food from home is also cheaper.

"Even though the junk food on campus might be cheap, bringing food from home is not only just a healthier alternative but it will also be better for you in the long run," he said.

The owner of the kiosk at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) campus', Ndeshi Shimbii said there is a suggestion box on campus for students and staff members to provide feedback to the kiosk but students rarely use it.

Shimbii, said most of the food sold on campus is processed because she wants it to suit the students' lean budgets.

"I also want my food to be affordable to those who only have say a N$10 budget for lunch per day. It is about what they can afford and sometimes N$10 is unaffordable for some people," said Shimbii.

She added that she is willing to cater for the needs of students if they want healthier meals, as long as they ask for it in advance.

"If you want salad, you can come to me the day before and order one. There is no problem with that," she said.

According to Shimbii, the on-campus kiosks sell boerewors rolls, hot dogs and chip-rolls, which is a big favourite among the students. However, they have started to sell fruits such as apples, and other sandwiches as healthier alternatives. Windhoek-based dietician Ashleigh Venter said students with poor eating habits are the most susceptible to colds and flus due to weakened immune systems.

She said university students are more likely to eat most unhealthy food because it is cheap and easily accessible.

Venter said apart from the physical results of eating fatty processed foods, it can also lower concentration levels which can lead to poor cognitive performance.

Constant stress and the lack of sleep coupled with poor eating habits often lead to their immune systems not working as well as they should which hinders their productivity levels.

"If students do not follow a healthy diet, they will feel very tired, which will cause them difficulties when they are trying to study," said Venter.

Foods such as hot dogs, burgers and other fast foods that are commonly sold on university campuses can lead to lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension, she said.

Venter added that a healthier alternative would be for students to pack food from home if they are not able to buy healthier food on campus.

"Students have to incorporate a healthy diet in their eating schedules, because they need the energy to complete tasks such as staying up late to study for exams," she said.

"Sticking to the correct portion sizes is the key to eating healthy. The main component of a healthy meal is ensuring that the portion sizes are maintained," Venter added.

She said fast food on a regular basis is never a good thing and most fast foods contain high levels of fat and salt.

"A consistent high intake of fat and salt can lead to lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension, to name a few, in the near future, and even sooner if there is a family history of any lifestyle disease," Venter said. If there is already a genetic history of lifestyle diseases, she said that automatically makes one more predisposed to developing one in the future.

"Some individuals are lucky in the sense that they can eat whatever they want to and not gain weight. Being "skinny" does not automatically mean that that person is healthy on the inside. This is proof that all individuals, regardless of their weight, need to follow a healthy, balanced diet," she added.

Most people have the idea in their head that a healthy meal consists of expensive foods. Venter said this is because many shops sell foods labelled as "health foods" or "super foods" at much higher prices than a "regular" product of the same type.

A healthy meal does not need to consist of certain "special" foods. The main component of a healthy meal is ensuring that the portion sizes are stuck to. Examples of a day's menu that will keep a student energised for the entire day:

Breakfast - Cooked oats with a small amount of milk and a small amount of margarine and a banana.

Lunch - A ham, cheese and tomato sandwich using brown bread with a small amount of margarine on.

Supper - Fish cakes made with pilchards with mixed vegetables and a baked potato.

Processed foods are lower in protein and lack nutrients which are needed to retain a healthy immune system. According to a WebMed article, added stress and sleep deprivation make you more likely to get a flu.

Diet specialists resort to immune-boosting foods such as fruits and vegetables which contain vitamins A, C, E and zinc. However, it is still important to keep a diet that includes a variety of food from all food groups to boost your immune system.

"There is no guarantee that eating certain foods will fend off infection, but we do know that your immune response or susceptibility to infection can be enhanced with overall good nutrition," it stated.

* This article is a collaboration between the Namibia University of Science and Technology and The Namibian.