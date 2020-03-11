Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Boasts of Giving 'Prize' to Bereaved Family First to Place a Relative in His 'Cool Mortuary'

11 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Zimbabweans in shock after he boasted in a recent speech that he constructed a state-of-the-art mortuary in Kwekwe before giving a 'prize' to a bereaved family who were first to place their relative in before burial.

Mnangagwa who was recently in Gutu, Masvingo for a national clean up campaign event, boasted that the mortuary he constructed in Kwekwe, was very cool and that he gave a prize to the family that put first its dead person.

"I constructed a state of the art mortuary with 12 bays, very cool inside. I told people in Mbizo that there is price foe for the family that brings its dead first.

"At that time there was already someone who had passed on at the hospital and that family won the prize," said Mnangagwa.

Watch the video in full here:

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

