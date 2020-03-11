Namibia: Nine Nabbed for Stock Theft

11 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

SIX men linked to a stock theft syndicate in the Okahandja District were arrested over the weekend by a joint team of Namibian Police Force (NamPol) members and those of the Anti-Poaching Unit at the town.

Police spokesperson for Otjozondjupa region inspector Maureen Mbeha on Monday told Nampa in an interview that the suspected stock thieves are aged between 23 and 46.

"During our investigations, we discovered that the suspects had slaughtered 11 goats at two separate farms in the area of Okahandja. The 11 carcasses were all found and recovered from the suspects," Mbeha said.

The carcasses are valued at N$17 000, she said.

All six suspects are expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court soon.

In a separate case at Outjo, three men were arrested on Sunday afternoon after they were allegedly loading 25 bags full of dried meat in a pick-up at a farm outside Outjo.

Mbeha said the suspects had allegedly entered Farm Tzaas no. 217 last Tuesday and drove 11 head of cattle with an estimated value of N$154 000 to the nearby Farm Tzaus, where they slaughtered the animals and dried the meat. Mbeha added that on Sunday afternoon, when the four suspects were about to load the 25 bags of dry meat onto a vehicle, three of them were arrested by members of the anti-poaching unit who were patrolling the area.

The fourth suspect allegedly fled on foot.

The three arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of stock theft.

Police investigations in both cases continue.

- Nampa

