Mozambique: Next Sitting of Assembly Set for 25 March

Maputo — The Standing Commission of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, has announced that the first ordinary session of the Assembly will begin on 25 March.

Since its election last year, the Assembly has held two short extraordinary sessions, solely to elect its officers. No legislative business was conducted.

Helder Injonjo, the spokesperson for the Standing Commission, told reporters on Tuesday that the session will last for about two months, until 29 May.

There are 20 points on the agenda, of which the most pressing are the government's five year programme for the period 2020-2024, the economic and social plan for this year, and the accompanying general state budget.

Since the start of 2020, the country has been operating without a budget. Each month every state body has been allocated a twelfth of its 2019 budget.

The Assembly plenary will also receive the annual report on the justice system from the Attorney-General, Beatriz Buchili, and will, as at every session, hold a question and answer session with the government.

Deputies who are members of the Assembly's working commissions should all arrive in Maputo by 15 March. They must prepare written opinions on the matters under consideration before the plenary can debate them.

"The conditions are being created", said Injonjo. "The parliamentary support machinery is being tuned so that the deputies may comply successfully with their parliamentary mandate".

The Standing Commission also authorised President Filipe Nyusi to make state visits to Equatorial Guinea, on 26 to 28 March, and to Ghana, on 30 March to 1 April.