Namibia: Kawana Refuses to Reveal Fishing Beneficiaries

ACTING fisheries minister Albert Kawana has refused to disclose information on who benefited from fishing quotas in the past 10 years.

The Namibian asked the acting minister to provide the full list of fishing quota allocations from 2010 to 2020, including the beneficiaries.

Kawana refused to provide this information about the allocations currently valued at N$10 billion a year.

"Given the fact that some of the requested information forms part of the pending criminal trial before the High Court while others are part of the ongoing investigation, this ministry is unfortunately not in the position to accede to your request," Kawana said this week.

He is apparently referring to the case in which former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and others are currently facing criminal charges in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

It is expected that their case will eventually be transferred to the High Court for trial.

Kawana has failed to live up to the transparency pledge he made in November last year when he was appointed acting fisheries minister.

Fishing quota statistics and beneficiaries provide an insight into who benefited from the fisheries sector.

Kawana's decision to use a court case could block access to information to the fisheries sector for years.

His actions are contrary to transparency measures used by former fisheries minister, the late Abraham Iyambo.

During Iyambo's era, fishing quota allocations were made public every year.

Esau, who is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud, abandoned that practice - a decision that enabled him and his cronies to secretly run the fishing business.

'ANTI-GOVERNMENT'

Kawana's insistence on secrecy comes at a time he and the government are pushing ahead with plans to dish out new long-term fishing rights.

This is despite concerns that the formula used to vet applicants was allegedly contaminated by Esau and Shanghala.

Kawana instead blamed the media.

"I have in the past pleaded with the print media not to publish some information related to the pending trial but to no avail," the acting minister said this week.

He claimed that there is an anti-government agenda.

"Regrettably, some of the publications have been highly distorted and consistently anti-government," Kawana said.

He added: "In the interest of preserving the constitutional order of Namibia, relevant information to the public will be released through press releases, newspaper publication and the Government Gazette".

The minister said he had tried his best to be transparent.

"Those who want to use such information to advance their agenda through distortion, I have no control over such issues," Kawana said.

He added that "transparency" would always be his password, "but I don't want to jeopardise the pending trial. This will not be in the public interest".

The fisheries ministry published newspaper inserts this month with a list of names of all applications for long-term fishing rights that are supposed to be issued this month.

The newspaper insert was, however, vague.

Kawana failed to answer questions by The Namibian on the benefit of publishing applicants in newspapers.

The move was seen by some industry players as paying lip service to transparency.

The owners, proxies or directors of the fishing companies were not made public.

President Hage Geingob's decision to appoint Kawana at the fisheries ministry was criticised from the beginning.

There were concerns about whether Kawana could expose deals that involved his former colleagues.

He was attorney general and justice minister from 2014 to 2017 when the fishing corruption allegedly took place under Esau's watch.

Kawana was justice minister when Esau - with support from the then attorney general Shanghala - pushed through changes to the fisheries law to give the fisheries minister unchecked powers.

The amendment to the law allowed Esau to allocate fisheries resources at will through the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

Court papers show that N$75 million was later diverted from Fishcor. Investigators believe that part of that money was used to fund president Hage Geingob's political campaign to become Swapo and Namibia's president.

Geingob has for years emphasised transparency but his administration failed to make the fishing sector more transparent.

