Malawi: 3 Citizens Drag Mutharika, MEC Commissioners to Court Over Failure to Abdicate Office

11 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Three citizens have taken President Peter Mutharika to court for failure to remove Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners from office.

The concerned citizens have also sued Ansah and MEC commissioners for fialing to abdicate from office after some Malawians demanded that they do so and the Constitutional Court and Parliamen't Public Appointments Committee (PAC) found them to have incompetently managed the May 21 2019 'tippexed' presidential election.

The High Court in Lilongwe is yet to assign a judge and fix a date in a case in which Thokozani Chinjezi, George Ngwenyama Phiri and Aaron Kayira want the MEC chairperson Ansah and the commissioners removed from office.

President Mutharika is the first defendant while Ansah is the second defendant along with the other MEC commissioners who are also defendants.

"... (this is) an application for an order for leave to file judicial review proceedings against the failure to by president Peter Mutharika to remove defendants from the membership of the Electoral Commission and failure by the second defendant (Ansah) and the other defendants to cease to be members of the Electoral Commission withstanding that circumstances have arisen which would have disqualified them from the appointment as such they are not members of the Electoral Commission," says a court document in part.

There is also an application for an order to restraining the commissioners from performing their duties until the determination of the judicial review or until further order of the court.

The Constitutional Court and the parliamentary Public Appointments Committee recommended the removal of the commissioners because of incompetency.

President Mutharika however is yet to fire them, drawing criticisms as well as protests.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika was still studying the recommendations.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.