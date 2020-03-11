Namibia: UDF Against Anti-Geingob Demos

UNITED Democratic Front president Apuis !Auxab has warned against a 'tribal conflict' in view of demonstrations against president Hage Geingob.

!Auxab said Geingob was elected the country's president just like those who came before him.

"He (Geingob) got that position through elections. This thing is not only about the president as it clearly shows its true colours.

"It's heading towards a tribal conflict," the UDF leader said in an interview with The Namibian last week.

!Auxab said Namibians must know that tribal conflicts have brought a lot of misery to Africa, and should be avoided at all costs. "The way things are done awakens us. If we all stand up, then there will be an unstoppable tribal conflict. And that's not the way to go at all," he warned.

The opposition party leader said the onus rests on those alleging corruption to prove such, urging them to desist from public utterances that could incite unrest.

He said the economic headwinds the country is facing call for concerted efforts, and not division which could be sowed through the anti-Geingob demonstrations.

"We must ask ourselves what can we do to get out of this situation. Let's join hands and move towards a solution," he said.

Meanwhile, Nampa reports that Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has condemned the hurling of insults at the president.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the video clip circulating on social media of Michael Amushelelo insulting Geingob is both vulgar and distasteful and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement issued on Monday, a nation without strong moral values cannot flourish in all aspects of development, and it is time political leaders and activists start guiding their supporters to uphold moral behaviour in the conduct of their political activities and that such insults and instigations should have no place in the country.

She added that moral behaviour is not based on law, but is an innate thing that is shaped as one grows up to be a member of the community.

"In every human interaction, including politics, there is a limit on how far one can go in relating to other political players. What we are experiencing now in Namibia, especially among some young people, is off limit. It is unacceptable for anyone to refer to others, let alone the head of state, as a dog," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added that as a mother, an elder, a national leader, vice president of Swapo, and on behalf of Swapo members, she condemns in the strongest terms the videos and audios of vulgar and distasteful language and their circulation on social media.

"I have to single out one classic example of an audio circulating over the weekend of 8 March 2020 by an individual with the name of Michael Amushelelo, calling his excellency, Dr Hage Geingob, the democratically elected president of the Republic of Namibia, a dog.

"That is a clear indication that there are some members of our society who have deviated from our accepted moral values," she said.

She added that such utterances do not only betray Namibians' common cultural heritage, but are clearly and convincingly intended to incite public hatred, tribalism, hostility and violence. At the same time, it constitutes a criminal offence of crimen injuria in terms of common law and human rights norms, she added.

- Additional reporting by Nampa