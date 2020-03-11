Namibia: Swapo Not Aware of Illicit Donations

THE ruling Swapo Party denied any knowledge of illicit money it received from what is now known as the 'Fishrot scandal' to finance its political operations and election campaigns.

It has been reported that the ruling party allegedly received at least N$100 million from Fishrot monies for political campaigns between 2014 and 2019, through an investigation aired by Al Jazeera late last year.

Those investigations revealed how prominent Swapo members allegedly solicited bribes from Icelandic fishing company Samherji as political donations.

In return, Samherji reportedly received political support to easily access Namibia's rich fishing grounds.

The party's vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah could not say with certainty whether or not Swapo benefited from illicit sponsorships when recently approached by this agency.

"As the vice president of the Swapo Party, I can tell you that I have no knowledge at all that Swapo Party has benefited from the corrupt [as per the] allegations which are going on. And one would really appreciate if there can be clear evidence telling us that this is what really happened. It will help us to investigate further as to whether we have received the donation or money which is coming from any corrupt means like Fishrot," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in an interview with Nampa last week.

The politician noted that Swapo is willing to cooperate with the relevant authorities on the case and is in no way meddling in the Fishrot investigations.

"We are the ruling party and we respect our institutions," she said, while reaffirming her party's intolerant position on corruption.

Her remarks come at a time when two former Cabinet minister and senior Swapo leaders Sacky Shanghala, Bernhard Esau, their alleged accomplices and prominent Swapo-linked lawyers are implicated in allegations of corruption.

Shanghala, Esau and their co-accused have lodged numerous unsuccesful attempts in court to have the charges against them nullified, and remain in custody.

It is alleged that the politicians and those closest to them pocketed at least N$150 million in kickbacks over a four-year period.

For Nandi-Ndaitwah, however, it is not fair to perceive Swapo as a corrupt entity when the allegations are towards individual party members.

- Nampa