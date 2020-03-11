Namibia: Kandingu Sworn in As Rundu Mayor

ISAK Kandingu was on Monday sworn in as the mayor of Rundu for the second consecutive year, after he was elected into the position last Friday.

However, the election and swearing in of the other councillors into the council management committee could not proceed because there was no nomination for a deputy mayor.

This resulted in magistrate Hellen Olaiya, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, postponing the proceedings until the councillors have sorted out their differences.

During the proceedings, Kandingu nominated Ralph Ihemba in absentia for the position of deputy mayor but none of the other councillors seconded Kandingu, forcing Olaiya to postpone the matter because she could not proceed without the position being filled.

Rundu town councillors have been at the centre of controversy since last year when the Swapo Party district committee decided to withdraw three representatives, Isak Kandingu, Toini Hausiku and Anastasia Antonio due to several allegations, leaving the council without a management committee.

Last week, urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga in a letter addressed to all members on 28 February 2020 and seen by Nampa, questioned the non-functionality of the Rundu Town Council since December last year.

Mushelenga said he had noted with great concern that the town council has not been functional since last year and has, in terms of section 92 and Article 40 of the Constitution, requested the council to submit a presentation or provide verifiable evidence to him no later than 6 March 2020.

The council's presentation or verifiable evidence, he instructed, should indicate that it is performing its powers, duties, and functions as expected according to sections 6 and 30 of the Local Authorities Act.

The election of office-bearers was stopped after the ruling party's Rundu Urban district attempted to recall the serving councillors due to alleged non-cooperation.

The bickering at Rundu started early last year when the councillors defied a directive by Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa, on who should occupy which position in the six-member council.

Other councillors include Mathews Wakudumo from the All Peoples Party and Reginald Ndara from Rundu Concerned Citizens Association.

- Nampa