Namibia: Windhoek Dams Reach 84 Percent

THE three dams from which most of Windhoek's water supplies are sourced have reached a combined level of 84% of their storage capacity.

The Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams are now holding a combined quantity of 129,8 million cubic metres of water - nearly four times as much as the total volume of 33,7 million cubic metres in the three dams a year ago, the Namibia Water Corporation reported in its latest weekly dam bulletin on Monday.

With Von Bach's level at 99% of its storage capacity on Monday, Swakoppoort at 86,5% and Omatako at 64%, the three dams' combined level was at 84%, NamWater reported.

Three weeks ago, before the three dams received significant inflows due to rains over their catchment areas, their combined level stood at 19%. The three dams' combined level was at 21,8% a year ago, and at 73,7% a week ago.

The Hardap Dam's level was recorded as 44,1% on Monday, after the dam received an inflow of 45,2 million cubic during the preceding week. Hardap is now holding 129,9 million cubic metres of water.

On Monday last week, Hardap's level was at 28,7%, while it was at a low point of 6,5% three weeks ago, when Hardap irrigation scheme farmers faced the prospect of having their supply of water from the dam cut due to the low level of the reservoir.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry also informed the Namibia Press Agency last week that the level of the new Neckartal Dam west of Keetmanshoop stood at 8,9% on Wednesday last week, when the dam was storing 76,5 million cubic metres of water.

Other dam levels reported by NamWater on Monday, with the dams' levels a year ago in brackets, are:

Swakoppoort 86,5% (17,8%)

Von Bach 99% (46,6%)

Omatako 64% (0,5%)

Hardap 44,1% (27%)

Naute 87,5% (98,6%)

Oanob 95,3% (53,3%)

Dreihuk 18,2% (1%)

Bondels 82,5% (empty)

Otjivero Main 24,2% (4%)

Otjivero Silt 63,6% (empty)

Tilda Viljoen 32,7% (4,5%)

Daan Viljoen 62,2% (2,3%)

Olushandja 28,5% (17%)

Omaruru Delta 3,6% (empty)

Friedenau 44,3% (29%).