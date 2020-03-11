Malawi Police Impound Face Masks From Chinese At Airport

Malawi Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe have intercepted and seized 2, 259 masks from a Chinese national who attempted to export them to coronavirus disease hit China.

The impounded face masks

According to KIA police spokesperson Sapulaine Chitonde, Liu Rishan, 38, whose passport number is E27915003, was intercepted on Tuesday while on his way back home on Ethiopian Airlines after a visit to his relative in Lilongwe.

Upon his arrival at KIA's main entrance door to the departure's lounge, Chitonde said, officers manning the X-ray machine observed some strange items which were detected by the machine and physical search was instituted which exposed the said medical masks mixed up with some biscuits and chocolates.

"He was asked to produce supporting documents following the stop order by the government, dated 14 February 2020, which temporarily restricted exportation of medical products following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in China.

"Rishan failed to produce the documents leading to the seizure of the masks," said Chitonde.

Meanwhile, Director of Airport Police Securities Tiyese Chiumbuzo has since warned those buying the masks or any other Coronavirus related products with an aim of smuggling them out to stop it at once.

He has further reminded all security agents manning all the Airports in the country as well as the land borders to be vigilant and enhance the searching of passengers.

Rishan, however, told the police that he wanted to export the masks to help his family back in China from contracting the deadly Coronavirus.