Angola: Southern Judicial Region Intensifies Actions Against Corruption

11 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — Deputy Attorney General of the Republic in the southern Huíla Province, Hernâni Beira Grande, reaffirmed last Monday the commitment of the institution to intensify actions to discourage corruption in the region, which includes the provinces of Cunene, Huíla, Namibe and Cuando Cubango.

Speaking as coordinator of the Southern Judicial Region, Hernâni Beira Grande stressed the need to prioritize this fight. In the official introduction of the new Deputy Attorney General of Cunene, Américo Cassoma, the coordinator of the Southern Judicial Region pointed out as one of the sector's priorities the closer approach of justice services to the population. In the act attended by the governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, the new Deputy Attorney General of Cunene Américo Cassoma, called for the collaboration of society in the interest of the citizen and the defence of legality. Overcrowding in the Peu Peu Correctional Facility

The Peu Peu Prison, in the Municipality of Ombadja, in the Cunene Province, continues to experience overcrowding, with 100 more prisoners than its capacity. The correctional facility, which currently has 1,600 inmates, has a capacity for 1,500 and also receives prisoners from neighbouring Huíla Province, according to the director of the Penitentiary Service in Cunene Province, José Celestino. According to the official, who was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the coordinator of the Southern Judicial Region, the situation is already reflected in the accommodation condition of the prisoners. To minimize this situation, the official informed that the authorities have projected the construction of the Ondjiva Prison, with a capacity for 500 prisoners, whose works have been paralyzed for six years, due to lack of financing.

