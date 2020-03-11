Malawi: Misa-Malawi Condemns Police for Assaulting Journalists in Line of Duty

11 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police on Monday assaulted four journalists who had gone to cover rights activist Timothy Mtambo's self hand in to police in Lilongwe.

This was amidst the violence that erupted at Lilongwe police station following the running battles between the law enforcers and protesters who had escorted Mtambo to the station.

The four; Julius Caleone of Yoneco FM, Herbert Kalanda of Luntha, Malumbo Ngwira of MIJ FM and Emma Zawanda of Timveni met their fate when they sought refuge at the station in the raging running battles between the police and the protesters.

The journalists claim that the police smoked out the scribes out of their hiding place at the station, insulted them, accused them of inciting the current wave of protests and violence.

They say the police even pelted stones at the journalists while Katanda was shoved with a gun.

Misa Malawi has since condemned the assault on the journalists.

Misa Malawi chapter chairperson Teresa Ndanga has since appealed to the Malawi Police Service to discipline officers who attack journalists, saying the police must stop treating journalists as criminals.

