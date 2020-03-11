Zimbabwe: Bishop Magaya Questions Mnangagwa's Sincerity in Fighting Corruption

11 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Grace Ablaze Ministries International (GAMI) preacher, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has challenged President Mnangagwa to show he is committed to the fight against corruption by coming clean and ensuring that cases involving graft are dealt with.

The bishop was speaking Tuesday at service to mark five years since abduction of journalist-cum-democracy activist Itai Dzamara.

He was abducted by suspected State security agents in Glen View, Harare in 2015.

"We want the truth about who stole billions in Command Agriculture, at Chiadzwa and many more instances, they are now to many such cases," said Magaya.

"How can we have a country which is on number 156 or 160 out of 180 on a list of corrupt countries but fail to convict anyone?

"Priscah Mupfumira was arrested just for a short period and released. When she is expected in court we hear she is unfit to stand trial, was she unfit to commit acts of corruption?" he said.

"It is very possible that you steal together. Prove us wrong. Show forth that you (Mnangagwa) are committed to the fight against corruption. We are on a merry go round."

Dzamara's service was attended by his wife Sheffra and the couple's children, Nenyasha and Nekutanda, family members, media and score of human rights activists.

"The Dzamara family is crying for answers and the children are growing without a father. Whoever did this will account for it in future," Jestina Mukoko the director of Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said at the service.

On Monday, Shefrra petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa imploring him to find Itai.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

