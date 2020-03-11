Zimbabwe: 90 Percent Ministers, MPs Have Declared Personal Assets in Parliament - Speaker

11 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has announced that over 90% of MPs including Cabinet Ministers in both the House of Assembly and Senate have declared their assets in line with the requirements of the Privileges Committee.

The Speaker ordered other MPs who had not made their declarations known to Parliament, to do so before the end of next week Thursday or disciplinary action would be taken against them.

The lifestyle audit was necessitated by reports of rampant corruption in government ministries and departments including Parliament.

"I would want to inform the House that to date, 244 members of the National Assembly which represents 90.3% have declared their assets and 26 members; 9.7% have not declared their assets," Mudenda said.

"In the Senate, 73 senators representing 91.25% have declared their assets while seven senators representing 8.75% have not declared their assets. The figures are inclusive of Hon. ministers and all back benchers," Mudenda said.

The Speaker reminded the members who had not declared their personal assets to comply with the call or face disciplinary action.

"All honourable members who have not declared their assets will be given until Thursday 19th March, 2020 to comply. Failure to do so will lead to the constitution of the Privileges Committee to investigate the matter and come up with a necessary action. Please be directed accordingly," Mudenda warned.

