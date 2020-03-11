Namibia: Rehoboth Town Council to Distribute 150 Plots

THE Rehoboth Town Council will distribute 150 erven to residents in a bid to make land available to the community, its chief executive officer Simeon Kanime said.

Kanime told a community meeting attended by about 60 people on Sunday that the process that will be completed in the next four months.

He said the aim is to give land to displaced people, people who were allocated plots belonging to others and those identified in the Rukoro Report.

"We have heard the calls for people wanting land and the town council decided to give land to 150 people for now. The process will continue until the land issue is addressed and although it might take some time, we want to complete this exercise within four months," Kanime said to cheers from the attendees.

He said the Rehoboth Town Council needs to raise revenue from land allocation and people who will be allocated land will pay a minimal amount after they have settled and then the land will be transferred to their names.

"We will settle the people in Block H and thereafter start immediately with the provision of basic services and they will be required to pay for the land with a minimal amount per month," he added.

However, Kanime warned residents that have sold their houses and grabbed land against the negative impact those actions will have on them.

"We are aware of the people who sold their houses and went on to build permanent structures on land they illegally occupy. We have their names from the Deeds Office and such people will not be allowed to get land as we only target first-time owners," Kanime said.

He added that the council will send out town planners as people that have erected such structures might have done so on an area planned for something else.

Meanwhile, Kanime also urged Rehoboth residents to visit the graveyard and see if their loved ones' graves have not been damaged by the rains over the last two weeks.

"I am urging all residents to visit the cemetery and rehabilitate the graves of your loved ones as the responsibility of rehabilitating those graves rests with family members of the buried people," Kanime concluded.

- Nampa