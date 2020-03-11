Zimbabwe: Violence Mars MDC Masvingo Urban Elections

Violence marred Nelson Chamisa's led MDC from holding Masvingo Urban district elections as supporters from rival factions fought running battles, which left one person hospitalised.

The restructuring of Masvingo Urban district was supposed to be held last weekend, but were abandoned after rival supporters of party provincial heavyweights Tongai Matutu and James Gumbi engaged in fierce fights at the MDC Masvingo provincial offices.

Party sources confirmed that one party member had to be rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries and was hospitalised.

Last month, Chamisa dissolved the entire party structures in Masvingo provinces on allegations of insubordination and incompetence.

During the weekend election, supporters of Matutu accused Gumbi of bussing people from outside MDC Masvingo Urban structures to cast their votes for Joshua Chanyau who they alleged was aligned to Gumbi.

A video also circulated at the voting venue which showed Chinyau who wanted to contest as Masvingo Urban district chairperson, giving cash to one Mutingwende, who was a presiding officer and to some rank touts. Chinyau was set to lock horns with Gilbert Murinye.

This led to violence to flare up as the two factions were involved in running battles.

However, according to MDC sources, the voting process was smooth in other 10 districts of rural Masvingo amid reports that Matutu's faction got the lion's share.