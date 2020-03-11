Namibia: 'Independence Day Bash Not a Geingob Event'

SWAPO'S executive director Austin Samupwa says celebrating Independence Day should not be personalised as a "presidential programme" to deter people from attending the event.

Samupwa said although this year's celebrations coincide with the inauguration of president Hage Geingob, people [especially the president's critics] should not use that excuse to encourage others not to attend the event.

He made these remarks in an interview with The Namibian on Monday. Samupwa said celebrating Independence Day was very important for all Namibians regardless of their political differences.

He said the day must be celebrated because it is the only opportunity Namibians can come together and appreciate the history of the country.

He added that those who feel they don't want to attend the event to be held in Windhoek must stay home and allow those who want to witness Geingob's inauguration and commemorate Independence Day to attend the event.

Talk of boycotting the celebration emerged late last year mostly on social media following the exposure of the Fishrot corruption scandal that allegedly benefited politicians and their cronies.

Talk to boycott the celebration were heightened earlier this year when the Supreme Court ruled that the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in last year's presidential election was unconstitutional.

Geingob won last year's election by 56%, beating his closest rival and fellow Swapo member Panduleni Itula - who stood as an independent candidate - to 30% of the total votes cast.

The recent demonstration against the swearing in of Geingob as president have been seen by some as an attempt to boycott the Independence Day celebrations.

Samupwa said Namibians do not need to boycott Independence Day celebrations because it was a national event.

"The independence celebration has nothing to with the president. It is a national event. Those who are calling for the people to boycott the celebration wants to settle their scores using other people. They were defeated at the polls.

"They were also defeated in court so they must not now use other people to suit their own agenda. They know how the Supreme Court ruled on that issue [outcome of last year's presidential election]. So, we should not personalise the event as if it is a one-person thing. It is not a presidential programme," Samupwa said.

Samupwa urged Namibians who want to commemorate Independence Day not to be deterred by detractors who want to push their own political agenda.

Samupwa's sentiments were echoed by fellow Swapo member and Omaheke regional council chairperson of the management committee, Ignatius Kariseb.

Kariseb in a statement issued on Monday said the celebration of the 30th independence anniversary should not be seen as a government event because it was the most memorable day for all Namibians to appreciate the freedom they enjoy today which came about as a result of the "sacrifices and patriotism of our freedom fighters".

"Namibian is free today due to the sacrifices made by fellow Namibians, most of whom lost their lives in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. This day signifies the nation's gratitude towards the heroes and heroines who gave their lives for us to be free today. Boycotting this day does not only show ingratitude, it is also a slap in the face to those who endangered themselves for our future," Kariseb said.