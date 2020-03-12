Kenya: A Tanzanian Wanted a Tweef With KOT. His Compatriots Begged Him to Stop

12 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

An attempt by a Tanzanian tweep to ignite a Twitter beef (tweef) between Kenyans and Tanzanians failed on Tuesday after his compatriots begged to stop.

It appears the ruthless reputation of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) is now more than appreciated.

A tweep by the name Fufanchy felt cheeky enough to start a sibling rivalry between the two neighbours, but majority of Tanzanians were not having it and told him to carry his own cross.

He had shared a picture of Tanzanian celebrity Idris Sultan, who was a Big Brother Africa contestant and compared it with Kenya's own funnyman Njugush captioning it, Tanzanian comedian vs Kenyan comedian.

Tanzania comedian vs Kenya comedian 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x5VcJLXhfM

- B-O-S-S B-O-N-G-E🍍 (@FUFANCHY) March 10, 2020

Tanzanians did not want to be whipped again and were quick to back off after warning him. Kenyans are just recovering from a tweef with South Africans.

Here is how they warned one of their own.

Unawachokoza wakenya wakija na kiingereza Chao sie hatumo utajibizana nao

-- mandela (@NobelNelson) March 10, 2020

Utakachofanyiwa usitulaumu, hujatushirikisha thou😂😂

-- Jalala University KABUDI effect (@MakuruRobert) March 10, 2020

Mmeamua kununua ugomvi?😂

-- Dr Frankie J🇹🇿🇷🇼 (@DrFrankiejm) March 10, 2020

Hii ligi hatutaiweza wazee 🤒

-- MKURUZENZI™ 🇹🇿🇨🇦 (@Mkuruzenzi) March 10, 2020

Oya tunaomba uachee ukuda hutaweza kupambana

-- Benson Tiller™ (@TillertheWorld) March 10, 2020

Kuna wakati tuna post sisi

Lakni pote tunakuta tumepigwa

Hawa jamaa hatuwaweziiiii jamaaaniii

-- MCHAKARIKAJI (@MussaBinIssa1) March 10, 2020

😂😂😂

Manachokitafuta mtakipata muda sio mrefu..

-- SinsOfTheFather (@Eddyweeds) March 10, 2020

tunapenda kuingilia ugomvi usiotuhusu.. when it comes to twitter we can't beat kenyans... we can beat then on instagram maybe

-- damian joseph (@Danquadruple) March 10, 2020

Stop this, we're not going to help you🤣🤣🤣

-- Devotha Tweve (@DevothaE) March 10, 2020

😂 😂 mze wakenya wanamichambo sio wazee sio vijana alf hawatukani ila wanakwambia kitu kwa lugha ya kwa malkia eliza unazimia iih vita sitisha

-- Shirima 🇹🇿 (@ShirimaSalutary) March 11, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

