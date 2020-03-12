South Africa: Private and Public Healthcare Will Have to Bridge Gulf in Event of Covid-19 Epidemic

analysis

Public and private medical facilities can often be worlds apart in South Africa. In other countries, it has been made clear that the private sector will be expected to share medical resources in the event of a wider Covid-19 outbreak. Will the same apply in South Africa?

Covid-19 is already putting health systems in a number of developed countries under considerable strain - with ICU beds and ventilators in particularly high demand.

As of Wednesday 11 March, South Africa had only 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19. But if the infection rate were to rise as rapidly as it has done elsewhere, there is little doubt that the already failing public health system would be unable to cope.

Under ordinary circumstances, the insufficient number of ICU beds in public hospitals is already a problem. In 2019, the cancellation of thousands of operations annually at both Charlotte Maxeke and Baragwanath hospitals in Gauteng was attributed in part to a shortage of ICU beds.

In the event of a large-scale Covid-19 outbreak, a complicating factor would be that people diagnosed with Covid-19 need to be isolated quickly in hospitals before the virus can spread to hospital workers, other patients or family members. The...