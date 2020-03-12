Africa: More Pain for Kenyan Athletes As Races Called Off

12 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

When Haile Gebreslassie visited athletes in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, last month, New York Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was one of those he inspired.

Ethiopian legend Gebrselassie met Jepkosgei during her training along the Iten-Kaptagat as she prepared for the New York Half Marathon scheduled for this Sunday.

But the race has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis which has hit the world with sport being badly affected.

Also put on hold is the Vienna City Marathon and the Prague half Marathon, both scheduled for next month.

Curtain-raisers to the April 20 Boston Marathon have also been cancelled. The cancellation of the New York Half Marathon has also affected former World Half Marathon Championships silver medallist Mary Ngugi who has been training in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

Ngugi has also been preparing for the Boston Marathon where she will be competing for the second time after emerging seventh in a race won by Ethiopia's Degefa Worknesh.

The duo was supposed to travel to USA on Thursday, but the situation has changed and they have to continue training.

Ngugi said that she will continue training and praying that the virus will be contained for normal programmes to go on. "There is nothing I can say, but I will continue training praying that the virus will be contained because it has affected all the sporting events in the world. It has been happening with other races and athletes," she said.

Ngugi shifted her training to Addis Ababa as part of preparations to improve her performance next month in Boston. Jepkosgei has been named in the elite field of next month's London Marathon where she will be battling it out with her compatriots who include defending champion and world record holder Brigid Kosgei and 2018 champion Vivian Cheruiyot.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.