Kenya: Crews Spruce Up for Mombasa Rally

Several drivers are facing logistical problems as they prepare for next round of the 2020 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Mombasa on April 4 to 5.

Mombasa-based Sohanjeet Puee and Adnan Din said the competition is becoming too expensive owing to lack of sponsors. The crew didn't participate in last week's KCB Nyahururu Rally due to financial problems.

"It's been a very difficult season for my driver and I. We pulled out of the Nyahururu Rally. We've managed to win the Group S Class for the last two seasons despite the hardships we have been facing. The entry fee is on the higher side and we don't mind saving costs," Din told Nation Sport.

"We have six members in our team who have to travel from Mombasa to rally competitions outside the Coast. This pushes the cost high compared to the majority of other crews."

This year's Guru Nanak rally attracted 23 entries, while 13 competitors entered the Nyahururu Rally. Over time, the entries have reduced tremendously.

The 2008 Guru Nanak Rally attracted more than 60 cars. Less than half of that number turned up for this year's championship.

Newly promoted Issa Amwari to the top class of the 2020 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship failed to finish the Nyahururu Rally after his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 broke a drive shaft in the opening stage of the ray.

Amwari said he has to honour his sponsors and fans by ensuring that he features in the next event without fail.

"I am thankful to Keihin Maritime, Sonaya, Mugumo Communication and Maworks Construction for their excellence in the sport. I am grateful for the support I have received," Amwari told Nation Sport.

The Mombasa Rally scheduled for next month will be the third round of the KCB-sponsored series after the Guru Nanak Rally and Nyahururu Rally rounds.

Meanwhile, Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni have taken the lead of the standings of the KNRC Series after winning the Nyahururu Rally. The pair has won the overall KNRC title four times.

Chager and Soni have also won the Safari Rally three times.

KNRC STANDINGS

Standings after KCB Nyahururu Rally:

Drivers: 1. Baldev Chager 56, 2. Carl Tundo 55, 3. Jasmeet Chana 32, 4. Nikhil Sachania 26, 5. Evans Kavisi 26;

Navigators: 1. Ravi Soni 56, 2. Tim Jessop 55, 3. Ravi Chana 32, 4.Deep Patel 26, 5. Absolom Aswan 26;

Division One Drivers: 1. Nikhil Sachania 60, 2. Steve Mwangi 40;

Navigators: 1. Deep Patel 60, 2. Denis Mwenda 40;

Division Two Drivers: 1. Evans Kavisi 60, 2. Daren Miranda 48;

Navigators: 1. Denis Mwenda 60, 2. Wayne Fernandes 48;

Formula Two Drivers: 1. Daren Miranda 30;

Navigators: 1. Wayne Fernandez 30;

Group 'N' Drivers: 1. Jasmeet Chana 60, 2. Evans Kavisi 48, 3. Steve Mwangi 42;

Ground 'N' Navigators: 1. Ravi Chana 60, 2. Absolom Aswani 48, 3. Steve Mwangi 42.

SPV Class Drivers: 1. Nikhil Sachania 34, 2. Ian Duncan 30

Navigators: 1. Deep Patel 54, 2. Tej Sehmi