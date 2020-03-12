Kenya: Board Rejects Plea to Defer FKF Elections

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has turned down a request by former president Sam Nyamweya to postpone the polls.

FKF's county polls are slated for this Saturday, before paving way for the national elections on March 27.

But Nyamweya, who is seeking to challenge the incumbent, Nick Mwendwa, said the exercise should be put on hold pending the determination of a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Tuesday.

"It is an abuse of the court process for FKF as the petitioner in this matter (case) to purport to continue with the election process before determination of the matter at SDT," argued Nyamweya.

"It makes legal and economic sense to have the elections after the determination of the matter before the SDT."

But speaking separately, the Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo said it would not be possible to reschedule the polls as her team was racing against time to complete the exercise within the March 30 deadline imposed by Fifa.

She also announced the board had enlisted the services of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the repeat elections.

"The IEBC and other experienced individuals will help us to conduct credible polls. The polling officials will also be trained accordingly," she said.

The FKF Electoral Board has also released the names of the eight polling stations where the elections will be conducted.

Voters in Trans-Nzoia, Nairobi and Kisii counties will cast their ballots at the Kitale Showground, Nyayo Stadium, and Kisii Cultural Centre, respectively.

Voters in Nyamira, Turkana, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Kwale, are expected to cast their votes at Geteni Polytechnic hall, Lodwar Polytechnic, Temple Road Primary School, Ahero Multi-purpose Hall, and Shicofa Resource Centre.

There will be no elections in 39 counties as the candidates are unopposed.