Uganda: There Are Oppressors in Opposition - Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, right, and speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority, Mr Abubaker Kawalya, at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya on March 10, 2020.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has described some people within the Opposition as "oppressors".

Without naming individuals, Mr Kyagulanyi said the oppression tag refers to those who fight to get positions for personal benefits, neglecting the bigger picture of restoring democracy.

"I have always said there are two groups of people in Uganda, the oppressors and the oppressed. Although the latter group is predominantly in the ruling NRM party, there are oppressors within the Opposition," he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi made the remarks while receiving the newly elected speaker of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Mr Abubaker Kawalya, at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya yesterday.

Mr Kawalya, a member of FDC party, but subscribes to People Power pressure group, pledged to work with Bobi Wine.

"We have seen where the truth is and that is why I decided to come to People Power. I wouldn't have won if I didn't have the support of the pressure group...," he said.

Values of the pressure group

Executive Secretary Lewis Lubongoya reminded Mr Kawalya and other People Power supporters about the pressure group's core values.

"We stand for discipline, reliability, integrity, inclusiveness, fidelity and service. Whoever wants to stand for any position using People Power must observe these very jealously. I hope no one will come in to use the platform and abuse it," Mr Lubongoya said.

Last week, Mr Kawalya won the race for speaker with 17 votes, beating FDC's Doreen Nyanjura, who got 14 votes, and Muhammad Segirinya, who got one vote. Ms Nyanjura is now the KCCA minister-in-charge of finance and administration.

Other views

Mr Kenneth Kakande, the DP spokesperson, said: "It is true that the Opposition is a problem now. There are many times when FDC or UPC [Uganda People's Congress] is spending time fighting DP and vice versa. I think some Opposition leaders don't have the self belief so they keep fighting each other."

The leaders of FDC and UPC that Daily Monitor talked to about Bobi Wine's remarks declined to speak on the matter.