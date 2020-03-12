South Africa: 8 Life Esidimeni Patients Still Missing After 4 Years, Gauteng Legislature Hears

Eight patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni in 2015 and 2016 are still missing.

This despite efforts by the Gauteng Health Department to locate them, DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

This was revealed to Bloom on Tuesday by Health MEC Bandile Masuku in an oral reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature.

"Masuku said tracing information had been obtained from the Department of Home Affairs and Sassa, and home visits had also been done.

"Difficulties include a lack of information on patients as Life Esidimeni could only provide files on four of the eight missing patients - dates of birth for some patients were missing, and contact numbers for family members were incorrect," Bloom said.

Only one patient has been found since August last year and is currently at the Waverley Care Centre.

Bloom is concerned the true death toll might remain a mystery if the missing patients are not found.

"I fear that the fate of the remaining eight patients may never be known as it is now nearly four years since they were sent from Life Esidimeni to illegal NGOs which may have covered up some deaths.

"There have been 144 confirmed deaths, but we may never know the true Esidimeni death toll if the fate of the missing patients remains a mystery," he said.

The Life Esidimeni tragedy saw at least 144 psychiatric patients die after they were transferred to ill-equipped NGOs.

Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba revealed in a report that numerous patients had died after being transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni to various NGOs across Gauteng due to cost-cutting measures.

The report also found several human rights were violated in the process, News24 earlier reported.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekena said several interventions have been made to locate the missing patients, such as home visits and engagements with home affairs.

"Life Esidimeni's head office was also engaged and they assisted with four files of mental healthcare users. Four out of eight patients therefore do not have files. A case with regards to the missing patients has been opened with the police to assist in locating them.

"The department is continuously checking for the patients at all facilities in case new information emerges."

Kekana added the lack of information on the patients had contributed to the delay in tracing them.

"Home affairs and Sassa can't trace patients without ID numbers and the dates of birth provided are non-existent. The telephone numbers of family members and home addresses provided are incorrect and some calls go to voicemail," she said.

News24