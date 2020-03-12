Congo-Kinshasa: Disability Rights Bill Offers Hope in Congo

11 March 2020
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release By Jean-Sébastien Sépulchre (Officer, Africa Division)

The Democratic Republic of Congo is on track to pass its first law on the rights of people with disabilities, which could improve the lives of millions of people across the country.

Congo's first minister for people with disabilities, Irène Esambo, herself a woman with a disability, is currently working on a bill expected to go through Parliament this year. After years of groundwork and advocacy with civil society groups she is determined to see a disability rights law become reality.

Last week, Esambo gathered government officials, members of parliament, civil society activists, United Nations officials, and international partners - including Human Rights Watch - to discuss the contents of the bill. It addresses the rights to education, employment, and health care for people with disabilities, as well as protection from abuse and discrimination.

"Every person with a disability and civil society groups working on disability issues should be reassured because the ministry sees them as allies in this struggle," Esambo said during the meeting.

The bill was first introduced in Parliament by an opposition member of parliament, Eve Bazaiba, several years ago, but was never adopted. She returned it for consideration last year. Congo's Constitution states that people with disabilities are "entitled to specific protective measures" and calls for the adoption of a disability rights law. In 2015, Congo ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Congo is home to millions of people with disabilities. Many of them face human rights abuses and discrimination, often limiting their access to education and employment. Some, mostly children, face accusations of witchcraft, as disability can be considered a curse by certain beliefs.

Multiple humanitarian crises in Congo, with more than five million internally displaced people according to the UN, compound the challenges and risks for people with disabilities. Quite often they are abandoned or face neglect in the aid response.

With Esambo taking the lead in bringing the disability rights bill forward, there is now real hope that the rights of Congolese people with disabilities will finally be recognized and protected.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.