Africa: Who Chief Declares Pandemic, but Offers Hope

12 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared Covid-19 a pandemic, but says that most countries can still change the course of this disease. Of the 118,000 cases reported globally in 114 countries, more than 90 percent of cases are in just four countries, and two of those - China and the Republic of Korea - have significantly declining epidemics. 81 countries have not reported any cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less. South Africa currently has 13 cases, all travellers from Europe. We publish Dr Tedros' statement as it is an important call for all to be involved in turning the tide.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned...

