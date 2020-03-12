Zimbabwe: Parly Now a Circus As Ministers Boycott Live TV Q&A Sessions - Mliswa

THERE was chaos in the House of Assembly Wednesday with Temba Mliswa denouncing Cabinet ministers who continued to boycott Wednesday's question and answer sessions of turning Parliament business into a 'circus'.

The independent Norton MP Mliswa went on to accuse the ministers of not taking government operations seriously by boycotting Wednesday's session where MPs take turns before the national broadcaster, ZBC's live TV coverage, to grill the senior government officials over their respective ministries' policies.

However, the arrangement seems to be unpopular with the ministers who usually assign deputy ministers to attend who in turn give excuses and unsatisfactory answers to questions asked.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube was accused as the main culprit who bunked the Wednesday sessions while other ministers who regularly abscond were identified as Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe; Agriculture, Perrance Shiri and Environment, Nqobizitha Mangaliso.

"We cannot continue Parliament business with Leader of the House all the time. You must protect him. You must feel sorry for him because he ends up saying things which are defensive and which are not factual. It is only the ministers who are mandated to do so," Mliswa said.

The Leader of the House is Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

"This is turning into a circus and people think we are a joke at the end of the day because pertinent issues affecting people on the ground cannot be addressed by the leader of government. Where are those ministers who are not here? Let us adjourn the House until the ministers are here."

He castigated the Zanu PF for neglecting national issues and forgetting those who voted for them into office.

"Zanu PF, you are the ruling party and you are losing support of the people because you are failing to address issues affecting them. You are here because of those people you are neglecting," Mliswa warned.

He went on to accuse Zanu PF MPs of 'disrespecting' the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi.

"As for you Madam Speaker, your chair can only be taken seriously if you are firm. We are the House that has oversight over government. We cannot continue like this. You are the boss of these ministers. Do not worry that they are the 'Queen Bs'. We cannot continue with this circus every day when we are busy suffering. People want answers. What are we going to say to them?" fumed Mliswa.