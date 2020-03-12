South Africa: Child Murders - 35 Cape Children Killed Annually in Their Own Homes Due to Child Abuse and Neglect

11 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The murder of children was 'a complex phenomenon' but underlined that children were often used as objects for gratification and killed with impunity as their lives were not valued.

The recent spate of brutal child murders, especially in the Western Cape, did not necessarily reflect an escalation of these killings, but is indicative of the police's under-reporting of the issue according to the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.

This is the view of Shanaaz Matthews, director of the UCT's Children's Institute, in the wake of the recent slayings of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, Tazne van Wyk, 8, Sibusiso Dakuse, 12, and 7-year-old Regan Gertse.

The children's deaths were widely condemned with distraught mothers afraid to allow children to play freely in areas plagued by endemic gun and gang violence.

Matthews said her research into the number of children murdered nationally found that there were an estimated 1,018 child murders nationally during 2009.

Comparing this, reported child murders by the SAPS for 2018/2019, showed that 1,014 children had been killed, an increase of 29%. Matthews said she was confident that SAPS were under-reporting child murders.

She added: "Based on my research in the Western Cape we are not seeing an increase...

