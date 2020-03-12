Africa: Novel Tobacco Products - Towards An Inclusive Debate?

Paris — Worldwide, an estimated 40 million people consume or have consumed electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) today. The challenges, health and commercial, are therefore significant. The scientific stakes see it to be just as much.

In fact, in February 2019, two researchers from the University of San Francisco, Stanton Glantz and Dharma Bhatta, declared in the highly respected journal "Journal of American Heart Association" (JAHA) that "vape" was an accumulated risk factor for myocardial infarction. Their research is regularly used by public health experts as well as international tobacco regulatory agencies.

Following the publication of the results of their studies, several experts protested and demanded a second opinion. Eight months later, the same journal retracted by publishing a new article that raised questions about the foundations of the two researchers' analyses.

The two academic experts were said to have disregarded the events that took place between the heart attacks that occurred and when the patients started vaping. Many scientists have also pointed out chronological errors. A researcher by the name of Raymond Niaura, who participated in the re-evaluation of these studies, said a few months later: "We found no relationship between vaping and heart attack. We simply cannot answer the basic question of what happened first.” For Brad Rodu, a professor at the University of Louisville, the Glantz and Bhatta report is "false and invalid".

A counter study was therefore carried out. Funded up to $20 million by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) which authorizes or not the marketing of the drugs in the United States, the new results finally indicated that the patients who were victims of a heart attack, were smokers of traditional cigarettes, and had had, on average, heart problems ten years before becoming fans of the vape.

This seems anecdotal. However, it demonstrates the issues related to these new tobacco products which are not unanimous.

Many, like the World Health Organization, oppose the use of electronic cigarettes as alternatives to reducing the harmfulness of tobacco.

However, more and more authorities are putting this harmfulness into perspective. This is the case, among others, of Public Health England (the Department of Public Health in England) which claims that the risk of diseases decreases by 95% with the electronic cigarette.

Despite scientific results that show a reduction in the harmfulness of new tobacco products, such as electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco, the tobacco industry is desperate to make its way to the table.

The need for transparent and inclusive dialogue to curb the scourge of smoking

The issue of reducing the harmfulness of tobacco is a matter of public health. Consequently, it requires the serenity and discernment necessary for peaceful discussions and efficient results for consumers. However, this is not yet the case.

Last February, Moira Gilchrist, scientist and Vice-President of the strategic and scientific communication department of Philip Morris International (PMI), was also denied access to a debate on e-cigarettes and the question of harmfulness. Organized by Vital Strategies, which fights public health problems worldwide, PMI immediately reacted to this refusal, proof that the tobacco industry is not yet welcome at the table, Moira Gilchrist, said that "it became urgent to base the recommendations on science and transparency and thus include the tobacco industry which is working to find alternatives to cigarettes".

"The dialogue on tobacco consumption is urgent and all voices must be understood as is the case when it comes to meeting environmental and health challenges. We want the opportunity to express ourselves and be heard by decision-makers and opinion leaders. They must hear that science can help address a public health problem and make a difference for millions of smokers around the world.”

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The question may indeed arise. Is it possible to find solutions to combat the harmfulness of tobacco without including those who are involved in the subject?

"For years, the tobacco industry has been asked to develop less harmful products. Today advances in science and technology have made this possible. PMI has invested more than $ 7 billion in research, development, production and marketing of these new products. By 2025, we want at least 40 million women and men to quit conventional cigarettes and adopt our smoke-free products," says Moira Gilchrist.

Opponents and those in favor of these new tobacco products share, however, a point of convergence, prior to the discussions - a total cessation of tobacco remains the best solution.