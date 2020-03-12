Zimbabwe: Tribunal to Probe Justice Bere Sworn in

12 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

President Mnangagwa yesterday swore in a three-member tribunal to inquire into the suitability of suspended Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere, to continue holding office.

This follows allegations that he interfered with a pending civil court case involving the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) and his relatives.

Justice Bere was suspended last week.

This prompted President Mnangagwa to set up a tribunal chaired by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako and comprises Advocate Takawira Nzombe and Mrs Rekayi Maphosa.

President Mnangagwa said he appointed the tribunal after receiving a letter from the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) dated January 15, 2020.

He said the letter advised him that the question of the removal from office of Justice Bere ought to be investigated.

"Now, therefore, I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe, by virtue of powers vested in me, call upon Retired Justice Simbi Veke Mubako (Judge of Appeal) to take the oath of office," said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony yesterday, Justice Mubako said the tribunal would start work next week, but could not disclose how long it will take to complete the mandate.

"We are just going to start setting up our programme and we do not know how long it is going to take. It will depend on the evidence that is going to come and the complexities of the case. We do not know it yet," said Justice Mubako.

He said a lot was expected of a judge, adding that they are supposed to be fit and proper.

Judges are required to uphold the dignity of the court and of justice in general and must have virtue.

Justice Mubako said President Mnangagwa wished the tribunal all the best of luck, and advised the members that he was confident they would deliver.

"We are starting work today (yesterday) laying the foundation, but proper work may start any time this week or next week," he said.

It is alleged that Justice Bere telephoned Zinara lawyer Mr Itai Ndudzo of Mutamangira and Associates, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara and Fremus Enterprises (owned by the judge's relatives).

The complaint was first raised before Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza during a court hearing before Mr Ndudzo was asked to complain in writing.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Nigeria's Sanusi Heads to Court to Challenge Dethronement
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.