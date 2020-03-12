Zimbabwe: Craft Properties Breaks Into Masvingo Real Estate Sector

Exciting times abound in the real estate sector in Masvingo City after a leading construction company, Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd, moved into the ancient city after securing land for housing development.

Craft Properties Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Craft Properties Holding PLC, has opened new offices in Masvingo, with founder and chief executive Mr Kudakwashe Taruberekera, promising to change the complexion of the city.

Mr Taruberekera hails from Masvingo Province.

The land development and construction giant has dominated the industry in Kadoma for the past 11 years, and has been spreading wings across Zimbabwe.

"These indeed are exciting times for us and the people of Masvingo as we are looking at changing the industry in the old city with products they have only had in their dreams.

"We are bringing new innovations and a work ethic that is out of this world. We will also use our contacts and world-wide networks to bring the best for our new clients in Masvingo," he said.

The land development and construction company has set the year 2020 as the year of asserting its dominance in the local real estate sector and beyond.

Besides moving into Masvingo, Mr Taruberekera said Craft Properties is spreading its tentacles into various Zimbabwean urban centres offering quality service to clients.

To this end, the land development and construction firm, also seeks to complement Government's Vision 2030 where President Mnangagwa wants to make sure that Zimbabwe is a middle-class economy.

"We believe the year 2020 is ours to take giant steps in dominating the industry so we would engage in massive business and investment in and around the country.

"We intend to offer our excellent services in land development and construction to every town and city in Zimbabwe with an aim to improve housing developments for the communities and individuals.

"The company needs to ensure ready availability of decent and affordable shelter to the people of Zimbabwe in line with the government's initiatives of improving housing standards of the nation at large."

Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd was established in 2008.

"The secret behind our success as Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd is professionalism, honesty and hard work," Mr Taruberekera said.

The company has expanded and now boasts of various entities registered locally and falling now under our holding company, Craft Properties Holdings.

The company has also established the Craft Properties USA LLC in the United States of America that principally deals in real estate business.

Craft Properties USA LLC specialises in property sales and management, project management and land development, asset valuations and advisory services.

The company supplies building and construction materials, appraisal management, construction risk management, auctioneering, property accounting services and tenant/buyer management.

"Craft Properties USA LLC also coordinates international business for the organisation and mobilises investors to set up businesses in Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy," Mr Taruberekera said.

"We have been on a rise in recent years and in 2020, we see ourselves spreading to all provinces in Zimbabwe. Our vision can only be achieved with the support our organisation gets from its clients and stakeholders."

"We are sincerely grateful to our clients and stakeholders who made it possible for us to get this far since our establishment 11 years ago," he said.

Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd is implementing two housing programmes in Kadoma namely Holyland High Density Suburb and Greenfield Cherries Agro-Residential Plots.

He said Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd has always been committed to the idea of public-private-partnership in its zeal to assist the Government in the provision of decent and affordable shelter to the people.

Over the years Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd has recorded a number of achievements both locally and internationally.

"We have participated and attended business meetings, seminars and conferences internationally from 2018 to 2019 in places like Oxford United Kingdom, Miami Florida, Washington DC, Texas, Las Vegas, Paris and Cannes in France among other countries," Mr Taruberekera said.

Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd has also been chosen as the high profile representative of regional business elite on behalf of Summit of Leaders organising committee at a business conference held in Oxford United Kingdom.

The diversified property developer has also been awarded an International Business Licence in Oxford, UK by the Europe Business Assembly in accordance with United Kingdom Trade Marks Act of 1994 and Europe Business Assembly awards regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This license permits Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd to operate internationally.

"We have also been privileged with being an elite member of the World Confederation of Businesses, while I was appointed the head of Africa Region in World Confederation of Businesses.

"This essentially means that Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd is now able to attend important business meetings, conferences, seminars, summits among others across the world.

"We are also allowed to use the World Confederation of Businesses' logo on our letterheads, business cards, adverts and all other business communications."

In 2020, officials from Craft Properties will be attending high profile business meetings in Frankfurt (Germany), Paris (France), Nairobi (Kenya), London, Canada and Dubai among other countries.

"During these business meetings and conferences, we will have an opportunity to market our beloved country, Zimbabwe, to international investors.

"This will, surely, expose Zimbabwe to investors to put money in various sectors of the economy like real estate, land development and construction, mining, agriculture and tourism," Mr Taruberekera said.