South Africa: Former Protea Cricketer Jacques Kallis Becomes a Dad

12 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Graye Morkel

Former Protea cricketer Jacques Kallis and his wife Charlene have welcomed their first child.

Jacques broke the news of their newborns arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "Welcome to the world Joshua Henry Kallis. Most incredible day of both our lives. Hearts exploding with love. Truly blessed."

Messages of congratulations have flooded the comment section of the post, including well wishes from Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne and Neels van Jaarsveld.

Charlene first revealed the news of her pregnancy to her Instagram followers on 16 October, on Jacques forty-fourth birthday, which was also the couple's fifth year as a couple.

The couple tied the knot in January 2019 on an estate in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley near Hermanus.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

