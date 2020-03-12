Rwanda: Kagame Names New Judges

11 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday appointed three judges to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Richard Muhumuza was appointed as a Supreme Court judge, according to a statement.

Until his appointment, the former prosecutor-general had been serving as a judge in the Court of Appeal.

Agnès Murorunkwere Nyirandabaruta was named the new vice president of the Court of Appeal, replacing Marie-Thérèse Mukamulisa.

Nyirandabaruta is a former member of the Supreme Court bench. She also previously served as vice president of the High Court.

Also appointed was Geraldine Umugwaneza who became a judge in the Court of Appeal.

