Rwanda: Kagame Names New Judges

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday appointed three judges to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Richard Muhumuza was appointed as a Supreme Court judge, according to a statement.

Until his appointment, the former prosecutor-general had been serving as a judge in the Court of Appeal.

Agnès Murorunkwere Nyirandabaruta was named the new vice president of the Court of Appeal, replacing Marie-Thérèse Mukamulisa.

Nyirandabaruta is a former member of the Supreme Court bench. She also previously served as vice president of the High Court.

Also appointed was Geraldine Umugwaneza who became a judge in the Court of Appeal.