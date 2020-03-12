Nigerian Youths Must Engage in Politics, Online, Offline - Aregbe

After examining Nigerian youths involvement in activities that chart a new course for the country, All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Organizing Secretary in Lagos State, Idris Aregbe, has said that for the youth vision to come to fruition, they must get involved in politics both online and offline in Nigeria.

Aregbe stressed that their involvement in both medium of political activities will assist them to design programmes that will aside benefiting them, be useful for the generation behind.

The APC youth secretary argued that with activities that played out during last year's election, it was important for the youths to shelve the 3 to 6 months-to-elections-engagement syndrome, and roll up their sleeves for full time engagement in political activities.

While stating that the time for the youths to embrace this strategy was now, he said that the youths have the number but their less involvement in political activities has continued to keep them in the back seat when decisions for the country were made.

"During the pre-independence era and shortly thereafter, youths played formidable roles that brought monumental gains to Nigerian politics, economy, commerce, industry among others.

"Today, however, the story is not the same as we have been faced with severe encumbrances which continue to make the prospect of youths becoming future leaders a nightmarish and wishful thinking," Aregbe added.

For youths to become vibrant again, the youth organizing secretary said "We must be actively involved in politics online and offline in order to establish the high level of participation desired in forging the nation forward, not just for ourselves but also for generations to come.

"Always remember that politics and elections is all about numbers. We must put an end to the 3 to 6 months-to-elections-engagement syndrome. The time to begin is now".

Shunning the 3 to 6 months strategy, according to him, would assist the youths "to break out from the whims and caprices of greedy politicians and chart a new course of glory for our nation".

Aregbe stressed that youths active involvement will assist them differentiate all kinds of propaganda and avoid "unhealthy political intrigues spurned by deceitful politicians as they seek to maintain the status quo, knowing that their sense of history is infected.

"For us to be leaders of tomorrow as we are usually projected; to have a stake in the scheme of things at that dawn, it is pertinent that we are actively engaged as partners in today's efforts in moving the nation forward. We must take up that challenge.

"Yes, we might not be exactly where we aspire to be at the moment, but the wind of change is increasing momentum with the present government determined and working assiduously to improve the lot of the youths, and so the next generation of leaders are expected to be passionate leaders and innovatives; willing and ready to put their brains to task in proffering solutions to existing problems".

"There is, therefore, the urgent need for the family, as the first socializing unit, the government, religious and opinion leaders, as well as various non-governmental organizations to come together and work to imbibe in our youths the virtues of hard work, patriotism, exemplary leadership, in addition to creating the conducive atmosphere for the realization of our numerous potentials in order to enable us play the expected roles as future leaders", Aregbe added.

Vanguard