Somalia: Galmudug Leader Lays Foundation Stone for Galmudug State Presidential Palace

11 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug President, Ahmed Kariye 'Qorqor' on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Galmudug State Presidential Palace and the headquarters of the ministries of planning, internal affairs and security.

The President was accompanied by federal MPs from both Houses and Galmudug officials at the inauguration ceremony. The project is being implemented by the Somali Stability Fund and is slated to be concluded during this year.

The President announced he is committed to rebuilding and implementing government institutions in order to deliver efficient and effective services to the people. On 22 October 2019, the then Galmudug Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali Hassan, laid the foundation stone for the same project, which was later suspended by the federal Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Meanwhile, a decree from the Office of Galmudug State President, Qorqor, has named four new Dhusamareb District Administration officials. The decree urged all regional government agencies to collaborate and work closely with the new appointees to enable them to fulfil their respective civic duties diligently. The four were named as: Abdirahman Ali Mohamed Gedoqorow- The new District Commissioner (DC) of Dhusamareb; o Abdi Haashi Aroole - the Deputy DC in charge security and politics; o Abdihakim Abdullahi Warsame - the Deputy DC in charge of social services; o Abdiaziz Farah Aden - General Secretary of Dhusamareb District.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

