Nigeria: 20 Bag First Class As Ondo Varsity Holds Maiden Convocation

Twenty graduating students of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, will bag First Class honours during its maiden convocation slated for March 21.

The convocation is for the 2014/2019 session.

Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, Vice-Chancellor, OAUTECH formerly Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), made this known at a media facilities tour of the institution on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

According to him, a total of 205 students bagged Second Class Upper, 264 students with Second Class Lower, while 84 students made Third Class.

He said that most of the graduating students were from the Faculty of Sciences, being the pioneer faculty.

Ogunduyile said that the institution had graduated five sets, but were not convoked from the institution which was established in 2008, but began operations in 2011.

He also noted that the institution now had two more faculties: Faculty of Engineering, and Engineering Technology and Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

"The institution began operations in 2011 with one faculty, and we have graduated five sets who have not been convoked and this is why we are having the maiden convocation ceremony.

"As we have two more faculties added, I can assure you that we will have more post-graduate students in the category in few years," Ogunduyile said.

The vice-chancellor, after the facilities tour, said the slow pace of development in the institution was due to paucity of funds from the state government and lack of Tertiary Institutions Fund (TETFUND) projects.

He, however, thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for giving the institution a facelift to contest among its peers in the country.

The vice-chancellor listed some of the infrastructure development put in place by Akeredolu's government to include road networks to the institution, the Senate House, University Auditorium and the University Library.

He also said the institution had just met the requirements of TETFUND.

The vice-chancellor said that TETFUND would soon sponsor the completion of most of the uncompleted projects in the institution with the support of other stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various uncompleted buildings still adorned the permanent site of the university.

NAN also reports that new buildings like the Senate House, University Auditorium and University Library, just completed by the state government would soon be inaugurated.

Many programmes like sensitisation programmes, sporting activities, convocation lecture, among others, were lined up for the week-long programme from March 18 to March 22. (NAN)

VANGUARD