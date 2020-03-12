Gambia: Massaneh Kinteh Removed From Office

11 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Masanneh N. Kinteh the Chief of Defense Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces has been sacked from his duties on 5th March 2020. Ebriama Sankareh, the government's spokesperson confirmed the General's removal from office.

"Deputy Chief of Defense Staff Yankuba A. Drammeh will take his place before the president appoints a new CDS," Sankareh disclosed.

The government spokesperson did not give any reasons why the CDS was sacked neither the press release from the statehouse.

Mr. Sankareh said he is not on duties these days due to health complications and cannot tell why Kinteh was sacked.

Masanneh Kinteh holds top senior positions in Gambia Armed Forces since his enrolment in 1991. He served as the Deputy Chief of Defense Staff in 2009 and Chief of Defense Staff from 2009 to 2012 under Jammeh's regime. General Kinteh was appointed as Military Aide to President President Barrow in January 2017, and in February the same year, Kinteh was appointed to replace Ousman Badjie as Chief of Defence Staff. He once served as the head of mission in Cuba during Jammeh's regime.

