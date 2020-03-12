Sudan: N. Kordofan Praises JICA for Supporting Development in Sudan

Obeyed — Acting Secretary General of Government of North Kordofan State Abdel- Hadi Abdallah praised the efforts exerted by Japanese' International Cooperation Agency JICA particularly in the field of water sector and its full cooperation with Sudan in general.

Abdallah gave this statement in his address on Wednesday before workshop entitled "the current situations and future opportunities in water sector for Darfur states".

The workshop was organized at Obeyed the capital of North Kordofan and attended by delegations represent the federal ministry of finance and national planning and directors of water in the five Darfur states.

The workshop was also addressed by representatives of ministry of finance and national planning, the manager of JICA office in Sudan and both of them have affirmed the importance of exchanging experiences and gaining of skills.