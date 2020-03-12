Sudan: Health Minister - There Are No Cases of Corona Virus in Sudan

11 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Federal Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom, confirmed that there are no any case of corona virus in Sudan.

Dr. Akram affirmed in (SUNA) Forum, today, the submission of a recommendation to the Cabinet and the Sovereign Councils to tighten the procedures for entry of people from affected countries to prevent the entry of the disease into Sudan, in addition to expanding the crossings and providing requirements of the isolation centres in the states, investigate on the disease, and to provide the necessary cadres and checks.

He indicated that the first line of defence is to tighten, and prevent the entry of the disease, and that the epidemics department is monitoring the situation of the Sudanese abroad, especially in countries that have recorded cases of corona, and the observation on the neighbouring countries.

Federal Minister of Health asserted the completion of preparations for standard procedures from the Federal Health Ministry, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), with supplying the strategic infrastructure aids to contain the epidemic.

Dr. Akram emphasized that the Sudan was the first to prepare isolation rooms, crossings, and shelters before Corona enters country, explaining that: "There are countries that have closed its crossings after enter of the epidemic".

He revealed the preparations for 12 of crossings, of which 6 of them could be a threat.

Regarding the fear of the epidemic enter from the affected countries, Dr. Akram, said "Yes, we have that fear, and we are able to deal with it, like just what happened with cholera and Rift Valley fever, he unveiled the near declaration of Sudan's free of human infection of Rift Valley fever.

On his part, the Director of the Ministry's Emergency and Epidemic Control Department, Dr. Babiker al-Magbool, noted that all suspected cases were confirmed negative after investigation.

