Sudan: Animal Resources Bank Is to Develop the Livestock Sector - Dr. Abasher

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal resources and Fisheries Dr. Alam-Eddin Abdallah Abasher has said that the Animal Resources Bank is delegated to the support and development of the livestock sector and its marketing.

The Minister, upon presiding over the first deliberative meeting in the Bank buildings on Wednesday, said that the sector has preferential advantages represented in the large preparation of the herd and the different climates, indicating that with modern technologies and extension we will achieve the desired goals.

Dr. Al-Tom explained that more than 70% of the rural population are working in this sector. "The traditional pattern must change to a modern one," he said, revealing that the revenues of animal resources exports in 2018 amounted to two billion dollars, and the live cattle revenue to 900 million dollars. "If it is used in an optimal way, it will have a greater return than that.", he asserted.

For his part, the Acting General Manager of the Animal Resources Bank Mohamed Zein said that the bank was not far from this sector since its establishment in 1993, as it has been playing its full role in developing the sector and implementing the ministry's plans and policies.

Mohamed Zain pledged to exert all efforts to enable the bank to perform its role efficiently to meet the needs of the ministry in order to develop and revive this sector, stressing that the animal resources sector is one of the largest economic sectors in the country because of its great comparative advantages that enable it to lead the economy and get the country out of the economic crisis.