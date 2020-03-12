Sudan: General Authority for Investment' Delegation Concludes Visit to Port Sudan

Port Sudan — The delegation of the General Authority for Investment and Private Sector Development has concluded its two-day visit to the Red Sea State, during which it stood on the investment map and the volume of investment activity in the state.

The delegation also got acquainted with the activity of the tourism sector and the requirements for the promotion and development of investment and tourism in the Red Sea.

The delegation reviewed the concerns and issues of maritime transport and the state's urgent emergency plan to develop seaports and raise their operational efficiency to keep pace with the global development in the field of maritime transport.

Meanwhile, Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali, Head of the General Investment Authority and Private Sector Development, addressed a ceremony marking the foundation stone for the Nile Free Zone near the northern port of Port Sudan.

Dr. Heba said, in a statement to SUNA, the success of the visit in detecting the concerns, issues of investment and tourism activity in the Red Sea State, stressing the state's keenness and interest in these areas to advance the national economy and register a distinguished name for Sudan in the world tourist map.