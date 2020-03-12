Sudan: Minister of Health - the Ministry Budget for 2020 Multiplied

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom has said that his ministry's budget for the fiscal year 2020 has tripled compared to the previous year 2019.

The minister indicated that the budget of the Ministry of Health increased from 16 billion pounds in 2019 to 51 billion pounds in 2020, more than 310%, adding that this increase aims to reduce the cost of treatment, expressing his concern on the inflation and the depreciation of the Sudanese pound, which will affect the money purchasing power. Speaking to the SUNA Forum on Wednesday, Dr. Al-Tom touched on the efforts made by the Ministry to improve the services provided to the doctors and recipients of health services, which are five priorities that the Ministry is working to implement them.

The minister reviewed his ministry's plan and programs, during the first six months of the current year 2020, including the control of epidemics, re-operation of health facilities, changing of the previous leaderships that came through partisan empowerment and favoritism under the defunct regime, developing the system of policies and strategies in the health sector.

Regarding the change of the former leaderships, the minister said that many of these leaderships have been changed, referring to consultations with the states governors to assign a temporary general health directors to the health institutions in the states, adding that all the jobs will be offered to all medical personnel within the framework of the restructuring of the ministry in full transparency adopted by the government.

Dr. Al-Tom said that his ministry received a number of initiatives, strategies and plans for developing and operating the health system, explaining that they will be used to prepare a single document that represents the experts' vision.