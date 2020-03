Health authorities in Somalia have placed a man in confinement after he arrived in the country from China through the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The Health and Social Welfare Ministry said in a statement that the man was quarantined in a safe location to ascertain whether he has the deadly Coronavirus disease or not.

The deadly disease has ravaged several countries including China, Italy, and Iran, killing over 3000 people and leading to the infection of over 100,000.