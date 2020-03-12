Gambia: Six French Nationals, 4 Senegalese Arrested for Alleged Possession of Weapons

Six French nationals and 4 Senegalese believe to be bird hunters, were on Monday 9th March 2020, arrested in Fatoto by personnel of the Gambia Armed Forces for alleged possession of weapons.

They were later transferred to Basse Police Station for investigation.

According to a source, these French nationals are based in Gulunbu in Senegal and were in Fatoto for hunting.

The source said: "These Europeans are based in a small hotel in a village called Gulunbu in Senegal where they came from to Fatoto for hunting under the escort of some Senegalese men."

The source added these people were monitored by villagers in Fatoto who informed the army about their presence in the area.

The public relation officer for Gambia Armed Forces Major Lamin Sanyang has confirmed the arrest of the six French nationals and the 4 Senegalese. He added that they were later handed over to the Police in Basse.

He said: "I can confirm that our officers were involved in the arrest of six French nationals and 4 Senegalese in Fatoto."

He added that the Army worked on the case and took the weapons found in their possession. He said they were later handed over to the Police to handle the matter.

The matter is now with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office of the Basse Police Station for investigation. This reporter tried to contact the public relation officer of the Gambia Police Force, but could not reach him on phone.