Gambia: Swede Accused of Assault, Actual Bodily Harm

11 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

Torbjorn Kerje, an adult Swede is standing trial at the Kanifing Magistrates Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm on one Fatoumata Fofana, contrary to Section 228 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of the Gambia.

The particular of offence which was read in Court states that Torbjoro Kerje, on the 30th of December 2019 at Bakau in the Kanifing Municipality, willfully or otherwise, assaulted Fatoumata Fofana by pouring liquid acid (soda) on her face, causing her actual bodily harm.

When the case was called before Magistrate M. S. Jallow on Monday 9th March 2020, Sgt. 3577 announced his appearance for the Inspector General of Police while the accused person represented himself. The accused person denied all allegations levied against him and entered a plea of not guilty. At this point, the Prosecution applied for an adjournment in order to be able to call witnesses to prove their case.

The accused person was then granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dalasi (D50, 000), together with Gambian sureties who must deposit their national identification documents.

The case was adjourned to the 19th of March 2020 for continuation of hearing.

