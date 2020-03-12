Sudan: UN Underscores Support to Transitional Government and Peace Process

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Peace Commission Dr Suleiman Al- Debailo met in his office Wednesday the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.

Dr Al- Debailo said in a press statement that the meeting discussed UN support to the transitional government and peace process in Sudan.

He disclosed that the UN Envoy was briefed during the meeting on progress of Juba peace talks.

He expected that the final peace agreement with the Revolutionary Front could be signed by the end of the fixed extended period.

Haysom said that he was informed during his meeting the Chairman of the Peace Commission, on progress made in the process which finds great concern from the international community.

The UN Envoy urged non-participants in the peace process to join the negotiation, saying all parties should to take constructive stances that help in achievement of durable and comprehensive peace in Sudan as soon as possible.

Haysom renewed the UN support to the transitional government , noting that the ongoing peace process signaled that Sudan is moving towards prosperity and stability.

The UN official expressed the international organization's condemnation to assassination attempt that targeted the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk last Monday.