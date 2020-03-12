Sudan: Mediation - Peace Talks Are Progressing Towards Final Agreement

Juba — Parties to Peace Negotiations of Darfur Tracks and the Two Areas held three sittings simultaneously at Palm Hotel in Juba Wednesday and discussed a host of files of negotiations

The government delegation and leaders of Darfur Track held two coinciding sitting during which they discussed file of power and governance , reparations of war-affected people in Darfur , while delegations of government and People Movement-Agar faction- held a sitting focused on revising and arranging files agreed upon with the government in order to be incorporated into matrix of the final agreement.

Member of the Mediation Tott Gulwak said in a press statement that the delegations to the negotiations are holding three coinciding sittings for discussing a number of fikles according to the new peace negotiation plan drawn up by the mediation, pointing out that the parties to the negotiation have overcome the big barriers in progress of the talks.

On transitional period, the Chief of the South Sudanese Mediation said the leaders of the Revolutionary Front want the transitional period to be counted from after signing the final peace agreement as they are not party to the Constitutional Document which fixed the term..

Tott indicated that there was remaining controversial point pertaining to political participation after the transitional period where the leaders of the Revolutionary Front want the participants in the transitional period would not be deprived from participating in the elections.

He disclosed that transitional period would be subjected to consultation between the mediation nad the Sudanese government at level of the President Salva Kiir, the sponsor of the peace negotiation and President of the Sovereign Council Let.x Gen. Abdul- Fattah Al- Burhan for reaching a consensual vision over the issue.

And regarding appoint,ent of Walis and the Legislative council , Tott said it does constitutea sticking point between the parties to dialogue and that it has been delayed pending singning the final peace deal according to deal reached between the parties to the negotiation and the mediation.

Tott unveiled that the mediation, regarding People Movement-Al- Hilo faction- is conducting discussion with Al-Hilo to bring him back to the negotiating table , attributing delay in talks with the movement to Al-Hilo's adherence to secularism of state though he had announced commitment to negotiations.