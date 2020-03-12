Sudan: Daglo Affirms Support to RSF's Medical Department

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo underscored concern and support to Medical Department of the RSF.

He lauded, while he was inaugurating Emergency and Accidents Unit at Shambat Camp Wednesday, efforts of the Medical Department for providing the best services to the RSF members through setting up a medical unit with high technical standards for admitting larger number of patients.

The RSF Commander give directive for establishing medical units in the various states of Sudan as the RSF members in the states, he explained, are in dire need for medical services

He unveiled that there was a plan for rehabilitating a number of hospitals in coordination with the Federal Health Ministry for providing medical services to all people.

Daglo called for giving priority to the states in area of medical services.