Sudan: Council of Ministers Receives Security Report On Assassination Attempt Against Hamdouk

11 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers received in its regular meeting Wednesday, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, a security report on the failed assassination attempt that targeted the Prime Minister's motorcade, presented by the Minister of Interior Gen. (police) Al-Teraifi Idris and Director General of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) Lt. Gen. Jamal Abdel-Majeed.

Minister of Culture and Information and the Government Official Spokesperson Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the investigations are continuing, disclosing that a number of suspects including foreigners have been arrested.

He said a team of American experts arrived the country Wednesday to join the investigation team.

The Minister added that the government sought support of this team due to experience and up-to-date techniques that the team has, specially that Sudan did not experience such kind of incidents before besides the international agreements on combating terrorism oblige countries to solicit various experiences to contribute to addressing such cases and uncovering their circumstances.

He stated that the security, police and intelligence authorities are working as one team and that a number of measures have been taken to secure the Prime Minister and the very important persons and places, adding that there will be new security measures and plans on preserving the country's safety and security.

The Minister said such new security measures would not restrict the public freedoms and rights of the Sudanese citizens guaranteed by the Constitutional Document.

